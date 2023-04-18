Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verint Systems Price Performance

VRNT opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $173,892.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,971.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,028 shares of company stock worth $5,694,687. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

See Also

