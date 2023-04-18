Leeward Investments LLC MA Trims Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.09% of Coterra Energy worth $18,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,093,000. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.