Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 2,156 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319,141 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial accounts for about 1.2% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $26,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after purchasing an additional 217,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 11.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,130,000 after purchasing an additional 239,747 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 714,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,234,000 after purchasing an additional 57,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 136.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,237,000 after purchasing an additional 382,944 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average is $85.71. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $98.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $550.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.90 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Further Reading

