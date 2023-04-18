Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 2,015 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 367,810 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $20,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 568.9% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 301,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 256,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,732,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $115,764,000 after acquiring an additional 239,485 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $8,984,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $293,538,000 after acquiring an additional 189,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 266.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 234,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after acquiring an additional 170,543 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ IART opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $65.71.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.57 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.