Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 1,973 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries makes up about 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.31% of Valmont Industries worth $21,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,066,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VMI opened at $303.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.27 and a 1 year high of $353.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.75.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

