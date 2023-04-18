Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 1,272 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 1.1% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $24,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $228.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

