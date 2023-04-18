Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $13,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $116,559.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $116,559.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,534 shares in the company, valued at $452,183.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,519. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Ingevity Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE NGVT opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $90.81.
Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.77 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ingevity Profile
Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.
