Leeward Investments LLC MA Purchases 473,476 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,603,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,476 shares during the period. Livent makes up approximately 1.4% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.89% of Livent worth $31,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Livent by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Livent by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Livent by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTHM opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.81. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

