Leeward Investments LLC MA Increases Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.10% of Dover worth $19,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 308.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DOV. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.77.

Insider Activity

Dover Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOV stock opened at $149.44 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.15.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

