Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $17.17 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $17,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $168.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.77. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,522,208 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.46.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

