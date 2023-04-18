Leeward Investments LLC MA Decreases Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,698 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.63% of Viavi Solutions worth $15,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 415.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,974 shares of company stock valued at $468,653 in the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIAV. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

