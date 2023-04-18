Leeward Investments LLC MA Cuts Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,880 shares during the quarter. TreeHouse Foods accounts for 1.7% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 1.40% of TreeHouse Foods worth $38,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,787,000 after buying an additional 848,909 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1,739.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 521,847 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1,208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 436,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after buying an additional 403,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,767,000 after purchasing an additional 371,394 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 124.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 442,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 245,324 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $253,590.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $89,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

