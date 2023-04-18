Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, an increase of 135.0% from the March 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,316.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LWSOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lawson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lawson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lawson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lawson in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lawson Stock Performance

LWSOF remained flat at $41.26 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. Lawson has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.26.

Lawson Company Profile

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan, China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Hawaii. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Overseas Business segments.

Further Reading

