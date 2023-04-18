Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $13,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 638.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $196.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $116.85 and a 52-week high of $214.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.90.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.98 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

