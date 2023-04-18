Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Position Cut by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.13% of Lamb Weston worth $16,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $515,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $660,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $109.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.03. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.59 and a twelve month high of $109.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 29.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

