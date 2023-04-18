Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $56.24

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.24 and last traded at $56.51, with a volume of 27015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LKFN. StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.18. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.12). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 36.89%. The firm had revenue of $85.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $38,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,376 shares in the company, valued at $96,829.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $38,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Scott Welch bought 16,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,100.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,824,009.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,351 shares of company stock valued at $514,609. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

