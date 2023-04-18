Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Down 20.2% in March

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 79.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.65) to €18.50 ($20.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.48) to €16.00 ($17.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.20. 1,615,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.90. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $31.06.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a positive return on equity of 6.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

