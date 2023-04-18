Kokoswap Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $130.05 million and $108,109.54 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001668 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kokoswap has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

