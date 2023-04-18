Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Takes $9.83 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,826,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $68,701,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $478.00 to $511.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.48.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $473.04. 500,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,432. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $522.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $447.25 and a 200-day moving average of $416.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

