Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 116,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,068,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $495,869,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $401,963,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $323,192,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,004,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,336,727. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $564.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.66.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.