Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Purchases 3,479 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,405,000 after purchasing an additional 742,894 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $76.73. 3,275,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,627,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $104.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

