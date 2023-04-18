Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.11.
MCD stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.57. 812,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,457. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $290.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.57. The company has a market capitalization of $212.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.
McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.
