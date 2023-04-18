Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Lowers Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588,420 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,718,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,670,000 after buying an additional 275,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,547,000 after buying an additional 659,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,130,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,347,000 after buying an additional 4,925,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219,247 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,698,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,698,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,462 shares of company stock worth $1,980,256 over the last 90 days. 13.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

NYSE PLTR traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,371,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,371,492. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -46.68, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $13.33.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

