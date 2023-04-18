Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $26.95 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises 1.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $26,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

STZ stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.04. 373,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.71. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -627.44%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

