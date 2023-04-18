Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $15.80 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.32.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.17. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

