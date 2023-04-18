Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Cuts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $46,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.45.

NYSE TMO traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $586.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $561.36 and its 200 day moving average is $548.73. The firm has a market cap of $226.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.