Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Increased to $131.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $126.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $138.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

