Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up 3.7% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
