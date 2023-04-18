Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up 3.7% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.61. The company had a trading volume of 663,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.99. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.