Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,855 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Kimberly-Clark worth $196,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.80. 86,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.99.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

