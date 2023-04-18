KickToken (KICK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $480.52 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031526 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00024027 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018860 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,479.40 or 0.99994314 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000122 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,037,808 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,037,807.79637346. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00940195 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $25.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.