Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Keg Royalties Income Fund stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,710. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$14.52 and a 52-week high of C$16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$181.03 million, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.85.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

