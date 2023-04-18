Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Keg Royalties Income Fund stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,710. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$14.52 and a 52-week high of C$16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$181.03 million, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.85.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
See Also
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
- Sally Beauty Holdings May Be a Diamond in the Rough
- Imax is Back in Growth Mode Driven By China and Cinema Upgrades
- Can Dropbox Compete in the Collaboration Software Market?
- Still 50% Upside To Go, Wall Street Is Getting Vaxcyte Right
Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.