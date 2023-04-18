Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Trading Down 4.4%

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) shares fell 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.39. 126,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,588,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KPTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 9.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $472.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Mason sold 11,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $33,951.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,443.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $100,089.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,574.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 11,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $33,951.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,361 shares in the company, valued at $743,443.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,706 shares of company stock valued at $231,041. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,021 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,755,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,813,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,282,000 after acquiring an additional 591,419 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,288.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,086 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.