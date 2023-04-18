Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Short Interest Up 22.3% in March

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,848 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,672,000 after acquiring an additional 448,871 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 694,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,277,000 after acquiring an additional 412,548 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 315.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,198,000 after purchasing an additional 398,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,825,000 after buying an additional 371,050 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1,196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,726,000 after purchasing an additional 323,000 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.27. The company had a trading volume of 42,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,086. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.51. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

