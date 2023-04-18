JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INFY. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Infosys from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY opened at $15.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $20.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.2% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 324,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.0% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 15.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.