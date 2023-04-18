JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Price Target to GBX 430

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($4.95) to GBX 430 ($5.32) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BTDPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.30) to GBX 570 ($7.05) in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 388 ($4.80) to GBX 461 ($5.70) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.75.

Barratt Developments Stock

Barratt Developments stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. 2,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,200. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

