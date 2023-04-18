Joystick Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $9.70 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $9.70 million and approximately $33,798.86 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00030988 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020354 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00018510 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,217.73 or 0.99966812 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04505947 USD and is up 13.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $24,529.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.