Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.67 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.46 and its 200 day moving average is $167.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $431.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

