John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Up to $37.20

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.20, but opened at $38.51. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $38.69, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -817.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 145,703 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

