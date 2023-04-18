John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Stock Position Lowered by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group lessened its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.7% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 398,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,594,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,394,000 after buying an additional 3,532,484 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHEM stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $24.59. 912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,867. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $713.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.