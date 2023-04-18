Jennifer Mccalman Sells 96 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.16, for a total value of $24,687.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $595,325.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Mccalman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07.

On Friday, February 24th, Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27.

Hershey stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.60. The stock had a trading volume of 659,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hershey by 3.7% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Hershey by 60.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,728,000 after buying an additional 79,342 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Hershey by 13.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 2.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 2.5% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

