JasmyCoin Price Tops $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. JasmyCoin has a market capitalization of $326.32 million and approximately $99.46 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One JasmyCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JasmyCoin Profile

JasmyCoin launched on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,569,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JasmyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

