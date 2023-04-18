J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $191.00 at Evercore ISI

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $176.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.66. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $200.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Insider Activity

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

