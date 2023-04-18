Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,803 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $18,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 98,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $27.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $74.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.63 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ituran Location and Control in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

