iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Position Lifted by Pariax LLC

Pariax LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 7.8% of Pariax LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Pariax LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW remained flat at $92.06 during trading on Tuesday. 81,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,166. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $97.81.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

