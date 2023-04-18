iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of IYW stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.15. The company had a trading volume of 113,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,728. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average of $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $97.81.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

