iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.38. The stock had a trading volume of 306,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,952. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

