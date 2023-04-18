iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Boosted by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.2% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 135,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,479,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.20. 294,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,594. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.78 and its 200-day moving average is $147.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

