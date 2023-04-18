iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $70.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $79.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

