iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Increased by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.4% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 3,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,396,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,450,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,855,000 after purchasing an additional 600,749 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,032,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,033,592. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.14 and a 200 day moving average of $180.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $204.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.