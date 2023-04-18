iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,749 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 3.8% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.50% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $252,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,643,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422,045 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,214 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,445,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,373,000 after acquiring an additional 591,463 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,694,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,943,633. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $204.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

